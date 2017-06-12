Those Old Radio Shows 12 – 18
Mon, Jun 12
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Board X Minus 1 – Sea Legs Ep. 49
Hour 2: Escape – Casting the Ruins Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Wayward Gun Matter
Tue, Jun 13
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Pinocchio N/A
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Murder Rides a Carousel Calling All Cars – The Long Bladed Knife
Wed, Jun 14
Hour 1: Gunsmoke – Patsy Escape – Treasure Inc.
Hour 2: Amos & Andy – Charles Boyer’s Valet Boston Blackie – Blackie Jilts Mary
Thu, Jun 15
Hour 1: Richard Diamond – The Man who Hated Women Our Miss Brooks – Foreign Teachers
Hour 2: The Cisco Kid – Black Jack Larue The Silent Men – Heroin Source X Ep. 6
Fri, Jun 16
Hour 2: The Six Shooter – The Silver Buckle Bold Venture – Cruise to Bata Bano
Sat, Jun 17
Hour 1: Suspense – Wet Saturday Inner Sanctum – Death Rides a Riptide
Hour 2: The Life of Riley – Bab’s is Born The Lone Ranger – A Killer Comes Home Pt. 1 Hour 3: The Lone Ranger – A Killer Comes Home Pt. 2 Bulldog Drummond – Help Wanted
Sun, Jun 18
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Play for Keeps Ep. 9 Dragnet – The Big Limp
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Father’s Day Trip The Shadow – Ghosts Can Kill
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Guest Francis Langford Sam Spade – Bluebird Caper
