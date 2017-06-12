Blogs
June 12, 2017 6:00 am
Updated: June 12, 2017 8:39 am

Those Old Radio Shows 12 – 18

By Radio operator  Global News
A A

Mon, Jun 12

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Board     X Minus 1 – Sea Legs Ep. 49    
Hour 2: Escape – Casting the Ruins     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Wayward Gun Matter  

Tue, Jun 13

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – Pinocchio     N/A 
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Murder Rides a Carousel     Calling All Cars – The Long Bladed Knife   

Wed, Jun 14

Hour 1: Gunsmoke – Patsy     Escape – Treasure Inc.   
Hour 2: Amos & Andy – Charles Boyer’s Valet     Boston Blackie – Blackie Jilts Mary

Thu, Jun 15

Hour 1: Richard Diamond – The Man who Hated Women     Our Miss Brooks – Foreign Teachers  
Hour 2: The Cisco Kid – Black Jack Larue     The Silent Men – Heroin Source X Ep. 6   

Fri, Jun 16


Story continues below
Hour 1: Abbott & Costello – Matrimonial Agency     The Black Museum – Door Key     
Hour 2: The Six Shooter – The Silver Buckle     Bold Venture – Cruise to Bata Bano    

Sat, Jun 17

Hour 1: Suspense – Wet Saturday      Inner Sanctum – Death Rides a Riptide       
Hour 2: The Life of Riley – Bab’s is Born     The Lone Ranger – A Killer Comes Home Pt. 1 Hour 3: The Lone Ranger – A Killer Comes Home Pt. 2     Bulldog Drummond – Help Wanted  

Sun, Jun 18

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Play for Keeps Ep. 9     Dragnet – The Big Limp  
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Father’s Day Trip     The Shadow – Ghosts Can Kill  
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Guest Francis Langford     Sam Spade – Bluebird Caper  
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News