J.K. Rowling defends British PM Theresa May on Twitter

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling conjured up over a dozen passionate tweets tackling issues against women, after an attack on Britain’s female prime minister Theresa May on Friday.

Rowling, 51, challenged hypocritical “liberal” men who champion equality, but call women derogatory names.

If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics. 2/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

“Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore,” Rowling tweeted. “If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics.”

“I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave,” she continued.



Story continues below associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave. 4/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

READ MORE: Piers Morgan goes toe-to-toe on Twitter with J.K. Rowling over Trump travel ban

“If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretense and own it: you’re not a liberal,” she continued.

is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretence and own it: you’re not a liberal. 13/14 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2017

Rowling is very active on Twitter, and often uses it to share her views with the world. She’s taken on Piers Morgan, and even compared U.S. President Donald Trump to Voldemort, the reviled villain in her Harry Potter series.

Read the full twitter rant on Rowling’s Twitter page here.