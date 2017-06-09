Mudslide near Grande Cache causes major traffic delays

A mudslide near the town of Grande Cache in western Alberta has caused major traffic delays.

An Alberta Emergency Alert went out shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

Police shut down Highway 40, 10 kilometres north of the town.

Emergency crews were on scene, and were stopping all traffic. Police warned drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Grande Cache is about 430 kilometres west of Edmonton and is just east of the B.C. border.

For the latest details on the highway closure, visit AEA website.