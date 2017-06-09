B.C.’s Blue Jays fans spend big to flock south for Seattle Mariners matchup

There may be a rivalry between Vancouver and Toronto when it comes to hockey or football but when it comes to baseball, it’s a whole new ball game.

Dozens of local die-hard Toronto Blue Jays fans were lining up at Vancouver’s train station to make the trip south of the border to support ‘their’ team as they take on the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field Friday night.

Ahead of Friday night’s game, all three Amtrak rail and bus departures were sold out.

While it is technically an away game for the Jays, it will feel more like a hometown crowd with tens of thousands of Canadians expected in the stands for the three weekend games against the Mariners.

The Canadian fans are paying a steep price for their love of the Blue Jays since the Mariners have doubled their prices in many sections of the stadium. A main level seat that would normally cost $32 USD is now $68 USD or about $92 CDN.

The Mariners tickets are sold on a dynamic pricing system, meaning prices either rise or fall on a regular basis and in real time. The prices will depend on factors such as opposing team, rivalries, standings, star players, day of the week and supply and demand. It’s a similar ticket pricing system implemented by the Vancouver Canucks in 2015.

Along with rising ticket prices, out-of-town fans will be hard-pressed in finding a last-minute hotel room for under $500.

Regardless of the cost, some Jays fans said while the price gouging is ridiculous, it’s done everywhere and in the end, they still go to the game.

Whether the Mariners win on the field or not this weekend, it appears they’ll be winning at the box office.

~ with files from Jordan Armstrong