Man injured after stabbing in east-end Toronto
A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in east-end Toronto late Thursday evening.
The incident happened just before midnight in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East.
Police said the male victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The motive or circumstances surrounding the stabbing is under investigation.
Police said the suspect is described as a male, between 5’10 to 6′ tall and wore a black hoodie.
