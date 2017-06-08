Rugby Olympic medalist Ashley Steacy ready to call it a career

A combination of sheer will, and pure talent, little Ashley Steacy is a Tasmanian Devil on the rugby pitch. For 99 rugby World Series games, she’s been a force for team Canada, but after a long illustrious career Steacy is stepping away.

“To be able to be at home with my family and my husband it just feels right to call it and hang up the cleats this year,” Staecy said.

Steacy plays her last tournament later this month in France, and what a career it’s been for the 29-year-old.

Her lengthy list of accolades includes, three CIS titles with the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns, a 2015 Pan American a games gold and an Olympic bronze medal in 2016.

“The most amazing thing about all of this is the people I’ve gotten to meet,” Staecy said.

“The memories that I know will last a lifetime, and the experiences that I’ve had, I’ve got to travel all over the world.”

It’s been a blast, but it hasn’t been easy. In fact, it’s been quite painful at times.

“I had an ACL tear, MCL tear, and shoulder surgery on my left shoulder, hand surgery two broken bones in my hand,” Staecy said.

She’s one tough individual. No one knows that better than her old coach Neil Langevin. He’s witnessed Steacy’s tenacity and ascent in the rugby world first hand, and knows how special she is.

“She’s the best player on the field as well as being the hardest working player,” Langevin said. “So for our program that really set the tone for some great improvement… And as many superlatives I can say about her rugby game, Ashley is just a phenomenal person and a great friend.”

She’s been a great ambassador for the sport, and a terrific role model for young athletes. Now after over 13 years playing for the national rugby team Steacy is ready for what’s next.

“Being home with my husband and my parents, and being able to be around friends has really solidified the fact that I’m ready to move on for the next chapter in my life, and I’m really looking forward to it.”