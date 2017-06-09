COMMENTARY: Enough of Donald Trump, what about America and the rest of the world?

There was a wall of photographers, several deep, clicking pictures.

If you closed your eyes you’d swear you were on a red carpet at the Oscars.

Except the cheering fans were replaced with an eerie silence.

READ MORE: James Comey’s testimony is over. What happens now?

The smiling faces and glamourous outfits substituted with grey suits and stoic expressions.

This was the much-anticipated testimony of former FBI Director James Comey before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation into alleged Russian collusion surrounding the U.S. election.

Not only news crews from around the world, but also viewing parties set up by local establishments in and out of Washington, made the day feel more like a sporting event or awards show.

WATCH: Comey explains why he recorded Trump meetings, but not other Presidents

Comey confirmed the details of what he released the day before, later in the day Donald Trump’s lawyer repeated his slant on the facts in his clients’ favour.

Now the spin and decoding begins.

In the end, I’m not sure the U.S. will be any further ahead after the dust settles.

READ MORE: ‘No fuzz’ whatsoever that Russia meddled in 2016 election, will do it again: Comey

At what point do the American people say ‘enough of the drama,’ let’s get some work done for the people!

The sad part is, they voted for the anti-establishment candidate to get away from all this.

Now it appears the show is all about The Donald, and less about America.