Wildrose wants study on health care wait time discrepancies across Alberta

The Wildrose Opposition is calling for a study to find out why there are such varying surgical and emergency wait times in Alberta.

In a news release Thursday, the party said the NDP government must direct the Health Quality Council of Alberta (HQCA) to look at the reason for differences in wait times across the province.

“The health minister must account for the major discrepancy in wait times between different regions,” said Wildrose Shadow Health Minister Tany Yao. “Albertans want answers as to why they’re not receiving equal and effective healthcare.”

Yao pointed to statistics that show the average wait time for a knee replacement in the south zone, which includes Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, is 52.2 weeks, while the same surgery in the Calgary zone is 37.1 weeks.

He also said, since last July, at medium-sized urban hospitals, patients have waited between just one hour to as long as 17 hours in emergency for a hospital bed.

The release went on to say that Alberta is spending more per capita on health care than both Saskatchewan and B.C., yet is not seeing better results.

“Under this NDP government, the Health Quality Council of Alberta has received little direction,” Yao said.

“The health minister must direct the HQCA to conduct a study on surgical and emergency wait times in Alberta, and release the results without ministerial sign-off so Albertans know exactly how their health care system can be fixed.”

Global News has reached out to the ministry of health for comment and is awaiting a response.