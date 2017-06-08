Alberta’s aboriginal women 7 times more likely to be victims of homicide

Aboriginal women are much more likely to be victims of homicide than non-aboriginal women, according to a new Statistics Canada study.

The study suggests Alberta’s homicide rate for aboriginal women was more than seven times than that of non-aboriginal women between 2001 and 2015.

READ MORE: Aboriginal victims made up a quarter of Canada’s homicides in 2015: StatsCan

The aboriginal female homicide rate was 7.17 per a population of 100,000 in the province, which was the highest of any province. There were 0.97 non-aboriginal female homicides per 100,000 in Alberta during the same period.

That is a significant difference compared to the national average, which was 4.82 per 100,000 for aboriginal women and 0.82 per 100,000 for non-aboriginal women.

READ MORE: Alberta among highest homicide rates in Canada in 2015: Statistics Canada

The study notes the number of homicides among aboriginal women has increased over the past several decades, while it’s decreased among non-aboriginal females. In 1980, aboriginal women accounted for nine per cent of all female homicide victims, compared with 24 per cent in 2015.

Statistics Canada said it worked with the RCMP and in collaboration with the policing community across Canada to get the numbers for the study.