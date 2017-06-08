Toronto zoo, union reach tentative agreement on new contract

The Toronto Zoo and its workers’ union reached a tentative agreement Thursday on a new labour deal following a 24-hour bargaining session.

Representatives of CUPE Local 1600 said the agreement was reached early in the morning with the assistance of a provincially appointed mediator.

Staff at the zoo have been on strike since May 11 after talks broke off between the bargaining committee and zoo management.

READ MORE: Toronto Zoo management staff not trained to care for animals during strike: union

The union said details of the tentative agreement will not be released until members have had a chance to review and vote on it over the weekend.

Toronto Zoo officials said in a statement it will be begin assessing within the next 24 to 48 hours when the zoo can reopen once the tentative agreement is ratified.

Close to 100 non-unionized zoo and management staff have been taking care of the zoo animals during the strike.

READ MORE: Toronto Zoo closed ‘until further notice’ as unionized staff go on strike

“We want to extend a sincere thank you to these exempt employees and their families who made a number of sacrifices over the past month,” the zoo said in a media release.

“As a result of their hard work, commitment and dedication, the animals continued to receive excellent care and our critical conservation programs were not impacted by the strike.”

Staff on strike included zookeepers, horticulturalists, trades people, administrative and public relations staff and concession and ride operators.

VIDEO: Workers and zoo management say the biggest dispute revolves around job security. Mark Carcasole reports.