Toronto Zoo midnight strike deadline looming

A midnight strike deadline is looming at the Toronto Zoo.

Talks are still underway between CUPE 1600 and members of the Toronto Zoo staff.

According to the union, they have made minimal progress today after a month of bargaining and that the main sticking point in the matter is job security.

CUPE 1660 says cuts to maintenance, administration and concession operators could lead to massive complications at the Toronto Zoo, if they decide to contract these positions out.

At this point, it’s not clear whether or not the zoo will be open on Thursday, if they don’t reach a deal by the deadline on Wednesday night.