Edmonton study suggests not to rely on home blood pressure monitors

New University of Alberta research suggests those who rely on home blood pressure monitors to make health decisions could leave themselves susceptible to serious implications.

Home blood pressure monitors are unacceptably inaccurate 70 per cent of the time, according to the study.

“High blood pressure is the number one cause of death and disability in the world,” medical researcher Jennifer Ringrose said.

“Monitoring for and treating hypertension can decrease the consequences of this disease. We need to make sure that home blood pressure readings are accurate.”

Dozens of tests were performed on home monitors by Ringrose and her team, which found the devices weren’t accurate within five mmHg about 70 per cent of the time. Additionally, the devices were off track by 10 mmHg about 30 per cent of the time.

The study examined 85 patients, which had researchers compare the results of home monitors to those when two medical professionals took several measurements, with a third person monitoring the results.

The study also found the readings were more inaccurate in men than in women.

“Arm shape, arm size, the stiffness and age of blood vessels, and the type of blood pressure cuff are not always taken into account when a blood pressure machine is designed and validated,” U of A professor of medicine Raj Padwal said.

“Individual differences, such as the size, age and medical background of the person using the blood pressure monitor are also contributing factors.”

Millions of patients around the world are told to monitor their blood pressure through a home monitor and asked to report the results to their doctor.

The researchers suggested comparing the blood pressure from a home monitor to the blood pressure measurement from a clinic before relying on the home device.

“What’s really important is to do several blood pressure measurements and base treatment decisions on multiple readings,” Ringrose said.

“Taking home readings empowers patients and is helpful for clinicians to have a bigger picture rather than just one snapshot in time.”

The U of A researchers also recommended not starting or changing drug-use based on one or two measurements unless the measurements are clearly elevated.

The researchers don’t know why the inaccuracies are happening with the home monitors because they don’t have access to the formulas the devices use to determine blood pressure, which isn’t required to be released by manufacturers.