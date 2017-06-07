Saskatoon weather outlook: hot sunny days ahead before cool down

Saskatoon is going to see a couple of very hot days ahead, but there’s a cool down coming this weekend.

Today: Mainly sunny with a high of 27. Make sure to wear sunscreen outside, UV index is 8 or very high. Relative humidity is only 29 per cent in the city, so it won’t feel muggy. Very light breezy out of the east at 10 km/h.

Tonight: Clear overnight with a low of 12. Light breezy out of the east continues at 10 km/h.

Thursday: Mainly sunny with a high of 29. Winds blowing from the southeast at 22 km/h. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 12.

Friday: High 28. Mostly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Two to four millimetres of rain is expected to fall. Chance of showers continues overnight with a low of 16.

Saturday: High 22. Mainly sunny with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Trace amounts of rain expected. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 9.

Sunday: Temperatures dip below average (22 C) for this time of year and will stay for the beginning of the work week. Mainly sunny with a high of 19. Cloudy periods overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 10.

Monday: Mainly sunny with a high of 19. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 10.

Tuesday: High 19. Mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Breezy wind blowing from the east at 26 km/h. Cloudy periods continue overnight with a low of 10.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Battlefords Provincial Park by Carol Neabel.