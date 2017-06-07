Weather
June 7, 2017 2:38 pm
Updated: June 7, 2017 3:25 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: hot sunny days ahead before cool down

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon is going to see a couple of very hot days ahead, but there's a cool down coming this weekend and it's going to stick around.

A A

Saskatoon is going to see a couple of very hot days ahead, but there’s a cool down coming this weekend.

Saskatoon weather outlook

Today: Mainly sunny with a high of 27. Make sure to wear sunscreen outside, UV index is 8 or very high. Relative humidity is only 29 per cent in the city, so it won’t feel muggy. Very light breezy out of the east at 10 km/h.

Tonight: Clear overnight with a low of 12. Light breezy out of the east continues at 10 km/h.

Saskatoon weather outlook: 7 Day forecast June 7

 

Thursday: Mainly sunny with a high of 29. Winds blowing from the southeast at 22 km/h. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 12.

Friday: High 28. Mostly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Two to four millimetres of rain is expected to fall. Chance of showers continues overnight with a low of 16.

Saturday: High 22. Mainly sunny with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Trace amounts of rain expected. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 9.

Sunday: Temperatures dip below average (22 C) for this time of year and will stay for the beginning of the work week. Mainly sunny with a high of 19. Cloudy periods overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 10.

Monday: Mainly sunny with a high of 19. Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 10.

Tuesday: High 19. Mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Breezy wind blowing from the east at 26 km/h. Cloudy periods continue overnight with a low of 10.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Battlefords Provincial Park by Carol Neabel.

June 7: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Battlefords Provincial Park by Carol Neabel.

Carol Neabel / Viewer Submitted

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Sunshine
Warm
Warm Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News