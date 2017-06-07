Downtown street closures for Grand Prix causing commuter headaches

Susan Reid is a commuter from Dollard-des-Ormeaux who uses a train to get into her job at McGill University — a habit she was grateful for Wednesday morning, as she watched drivers stuck in traffic.
“Since they started building Peel Street here it’s been tricky,” she said. “You see people going around the block a couple different times. Trying to find the way over.”
WATCH BELOW: Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
The Canadian Grand Prix race is celebrating its 50th anniversary this years with festivities planned to mark the occasion. But with the celebrations, come road closures.
Peel Street is closed this week from de Maisonneuve Boulevard, down to René-Levesque Boulevard.
Crescent is also slated to close starting Thursday.
But as one bartender on the street, Tammy Hegett pointed out, the situation in the city is bad enough in the summer that “this makes no difference in Montreal.”
With the headaches for commuters, some Montrealers still take it in stride, given the reasons for the closures.
“It’s fun. Everybody wants to be in the mood,” Robin Fisher said. “We should enjoy it.”
