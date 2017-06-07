Downtown street closures for Grand Prix causing commuter headaches

Susan Reid is a commuter from Dollard-des-Ormeaux who uses a train to get into her job at McGill University — a habit she was grateful for Wednesday morning, as she watched drivers stuck in traffic.

Commuters take note, Peel's closed this week from Rene-Levesque to de Maisonneuve. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HshY0oJIWZ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 7, 2017

“Since they started building Peel Street here it’s been tricky,” she said. “You see people going around the block a couple different times. Trying to find the way over.”

WATCH BELOW: Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal

The Canadian Grand Prix race is celebrating its 50th anniversary this years with festivities planned to mark the occasion. But with the celebrations, come road closures.

Happy F1 week! Going nowhere fast on Ste Catherine. Brutal traffic barely crawling along. pic.twitter.com/cveOPdLMVd — Dan Spector (@danspector) June 7, 2017

Peel Street is closed this week from de Maisonneuve Boulevard, down to René-Levesque Boulevard.

With Peel closed, part of Crescent Street will close tomorrow too… Commuters take note. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/DJOiWD99Ps — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 7, 2017

Crescent is also slated to close starting Thursday.

But as one bartender on the street, Tammy Hegett pointed out, the situation in the city is bad enough in the summer that “this makes no difference in Montreal.”

Robin Fisher said patients at the dental clinic where she works are getting frazzled over traffic. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/NU26rpKobc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 7, 2017

With the headaches for commuters, some Montrealers still take it in stride, given the reasons for the closures.

“It’s fun. Everybody wants to be in the mood,” Robin Fisher said. “We should enjoy it.”