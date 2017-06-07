Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre announces new rules for horse-drawn carriage rides

Montreal’s mayor is announcing new regulations for the city’s horse-drawn carriage operators Wednesday.

Denis Coderre says the new rules will include stricter animal welfare standards and training for drivers.

Coderre promised to reform the industry last year after several accidents involving calèche horses were caught on camera.

The new rules will limit how long the horses can work and in what temperatures, and ensure the horses get regular veterinary care.

Drivers will have to follow a dress code and complete a course focusing on customer service and tourism.

Some animal welfare groups have been calling for a total ban on the carriage rides, saying it’s dangerous and unhealthy to have horses in urban areas.

