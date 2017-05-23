Politics
May 23, 2017 2:43 pm
Updated: May 23, 2017 2:45 pm

Petition to ban calèches in Quebec City gets more than 34,000 signatures

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The debate over Quebec's caleche industry has once again been reignited after two incidents in Quebec City. Mike Armstrong looks at the debate over an industry that seems to be less and less romantic, and increasingly controversial.

A petition to ban calèche horses in Quebec City has more than 34,000 signatures after two incidents involving horses on the weekend.

Local police say the first occurred when a horse suddenly took off and the driver was unable to control the animal.

Soon after, another horse tripped and lay on the ground for about two hours.

A horse drawn-carriage overturned in Quebec City and tumbled down a grassy hill after the driver lost control of the horse. Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Courtesy TVA

A veterinarian eventually gave the animal a shot of adrenaline and police say it was not injured in the mishap.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre tried to ban calèches in the city in 2016, but a Quebec Superior Court justice ruled the horse-drawn carriages should be allowed to continue operating.

The mayor had previously ordered a veterinary report into the health of the animals after photographs on social media showed a horse that had slipped and fallen on a metal plate.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

