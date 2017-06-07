Careless smoking leads to spike in balcony fires in 2017: Toronto Fire Services

Toronto Fire officials are warning resident living in high-rise buildings to be careful with how they dispose of their cigarettes following a spike in balcony fires in the city this year.

Firefighters have responded to 27 balcony fires since Jan. 1, two more than the total of 25 from all of last year.

Officials say the alarming increase is attributed to carelessly discarded cigarettes from the units above.

Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop will address the issue at a press conference Wednesday morning.