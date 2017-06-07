Edmonton Public Schools votes to close 2 schools in city’s northeast

The Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) has voted in favour of closing two schools in the city’s northeast.

At a board meeting Tuesday, trustees voted unanimously to close both Montrose and Mount Royal elementary schools.

Students from the schools that are closing will attend nearby Highlands School which will undergo renovations that are expected to take years to complete.

The board said it believed a modernized educational setting at Highlands would benefit all students.

The chair of the EPSB said she believes the community thinks the amalgamation will be a positive step as well.

“The community has really walked with us along here,” Michelle Draper, the chair of the EPSB said after the vote. “This is something that we’ve had several engagement opportunities where community are able to express their desires for what this learning environment will really be and we’re just excited to continue to move on.”

Montrose and Mount Royal will stay open until Highlands’ modernization is complete. The renovations are expected to take three years.