Fox News host tells Trump: ‘It is not the fake news media that’s your problem, it’s you’

Count Fox News host Neil Cavuto among the people who want U.S. President Donald Trump to stop blaming anyone except himself for his problems.

The host of Your World with Neil Cavuto was responding, in part, to a tweet that Trump issued early Tuesday.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Cavuto had a simple response in his “Common Sense” monologue on Tuesday.

“It is not the fake news media that’s your problem, it’s you,” he said.

“It’s not just your tweeting, it’s your scapegoating. It’s your refusal to see that sometimes, you’re the one who’s feeding your own beast.”

Cavuto tackled a number of tweets that Trump has issued recently, such as when he criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack that killed seven people.

He also accused him of “acting beastly with your own guys,” and undermining his own case for a travel ban, as noted by The Wall Street Journal.

The monologue came amid a torrent of coverage of his administration.

First, ABC News reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested that he could resign after the relationship between them grew tense amid a federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election.

Then, CNN reported that former FBI director James Comey would counter Trump’s claim that he had told him on three occasions that he wasn’t under investigation.

The network said Comey would say that in testimony before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Comey had asked Sessions, his former boss, not to leave them alone together.

Comey was uncomfortable that Trump had reportedly requested that he end an investigation into Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security advisor.

Cavuto said Trump needs to listen to allies who are offering critiques “as a sort of like an intervention.”

He said that “firing off these angry missives and tweets risks your political destruction.”