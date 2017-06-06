I don’t want to be left alone with Trump, ex-FBI boss told Sessions: reports

Former FBI boss James Comey was so uncomfortable with U.S. President Donald Trump‘s request that he end a probe into ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn that he asked his then-superior, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, that he not be left alone with the commander-in-chief again.

Comey made the request of Sessions one day after Trump asked that of the ex-FBI director in February, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing former and current law enforcement officials.

The Associated Press (AP) spoke with a “person familiar with the situation,” who confirmed Comey asked that very thing of Sessions due to concerns he had about the president.

Last month, the Times reported that Trump asked Comey to stop looking into Flynn in an investigation that focused in part on the former national security advisor’s links to Turkey and Russia.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” the Times quoted Trump telling Comey in February.

The ex-FBI boss wrote his allegation down in a memo.

The following day, Comey went to Sessions and said it was inappropriate that Trump would be having private contact with the director of the FBI, though he didn’t say what made him so uncomfortable about his meeting with the president, the Times reported Tuesday.

Sessions gave no assurances that Trump wouldn’t try to converse with Comey once more, the newspaper added.

Comey was fired last month by Trump upon the recommendation of Sessions and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, who said in a statement, Comey was fired for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation.

The latest Times report came two days before Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate intelligence committee as part of a federal investigation into alleged election meddling by Russia.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters little about Comey’s upcoming testimony aside from, “I wish him luck.”

Meanwhile, the White House and its supporters are looking to undermine the ex-FBI director’s testimony.

A pro-Trump group known as Great America Alliance has created an ad that depicts Comey as a “showboat” who focused on election meddling instead of terrorism.