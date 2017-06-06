SiRT investigation into deleted cellphone video leads to review of excessive force

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says an investigation into a complaint regarding a member of the public’s cellphone video being deleted by a Halifax Regional Police officer has raised issues of possible excessive use of force and assault.

SiRT says on May 8, they gave notice of an investigation into the complaint.

They say during the investigation, they became aware of an arrest which is alleged to have been recorded on the cellphone.

From this, the circumstances surrounding the arrest raised the issues of possible excessive use of force and assault, something SiRT has deemed as significant to public interest, and meets its public interest mandate.

On Monday, the police watchdog took over jurisdiction of the investigation into the circumstances of the arrest.

According to SiRT, the arrest occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. on April 27 outside Cheers Bar and Grill on the sidewalk on Grafton Street in Halifax.

Anyone with information or who may have observed the incident is asked to contact SiRT at 902-424-2010 or 1-855-450-2010.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing or not.

SiRT says the investigation continues.