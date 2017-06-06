New iOS update will make older iPhones, iPads obsolete

If you’re still clutching an older iPhone, you can forget about updating your operating system upon Apple’s next release.

This fall’s release of iOS 11 will not support the iPhone 5 or 5C, any iPhone 4 models, nor the fourth-generation iPad. Without the new operating system, the devices will not be eligible for the latest software and security updates, leaving phones vulnerable to glitches and hacks.

Some apps and games may also stop working if a device’s iOS isn’t up to date.

But just in time, Apple will also be releasing its newest model, the iPhone 8, as the new operating system phases out the older models.

This isn’t the first time older devices have been left behind by iOS updates. The iPhone 3G got stuck with iOS 4. First generation iPads and the iPhone 4 were last compatible with iOS 7. The iPhone 4S and iPhone 5 will be stuck with iOS 9.

The new iOS brings with it some fun new features.

Shutterbugs will have the ability to create Boomerang-style “live photos,” and more image filters at their fingertips.

Apple’s built-in AI assistant Siri will be “more helpful,” with a more “natural” voice. Siri’s new features include being able to translate words and phrases into other languages and the ability to use your recent web searches — for say, songs or movies — to auto-fill your typing.

A new feature will put your device into a “do not disturb” mode when it senses that you’re driving, automatically blocking notifications for texts or calls.

And when you’re at home, a new audio feature will allow you to control your home audio system, with the ability to adjust audio levels room-by-room, from your device.

If you’re unsure what device you currently use, you can identify your phone model here.

The new operating system will be compatible with the following iPhones:

iPhone7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

And these iPad devices: