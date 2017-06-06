Gord Gilles: Making the move to Mornings on News Talk 770

They say a change is as good as a rest. I’m about to find out! After celebrating 25 amazing years at Global Television I’m going to be making a switch later this summer. I’ve re-commissioned my long dead alarm clock and will soon be waking up the roosters on morning radio.

How is that possible? Well, after an incredible career at News Talk 770, morning man Bruce Kenyon has decided he wants to sleep in. Bruce has entertained and informed Calgarians for close to two decades. While I’m sure his many, many fans will be disappointed, I’m also sure they appreciate he’s earned his retirement. As one of those longtime listeners I wish him many hours on his favourite beach and many birdies on his favourite golf course.

It is an honour to be given the opportunity to step in after someone so entrenched in Calgary morning radio. The legacy and tradition that Bruce has established certainly sets me up well for success. I’ll do my best not to screw it up.

I’m 80 percent eager to get started and 20 percent flat out terrified! I have treasured my time at Global. 25 years is just about half of my life. But the best part of this is that I’m not leaving the family. I’ll be doing something a bit different, much earlier in the day, wearing a lot less makeup.

As part of the Global News team we’ll continue covering the news, weather, traffic and issues that are important to Calgarians. And I’ll try and toss in a few chuckles along the way.

– Gord Gillies