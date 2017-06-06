COMMENTARY: Trump’s Twitter tirade of falsehoods

We’ve come to expect bizarre and factually untrue bombast from Donald Trump‘s early morning tweets, but this past Monday, Trump may have hit an all-time low.

In the wake of the terror attack, Trump attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan for being a weak leader, accusing him of telling Londoners that the loss of life was nothing to get upset about.

Problem is, Khan never said that; after condemning the attack, Khan told Londoners that the heavily increased police presence on the streets was nothing to be upset about.

It’s not the first time that Trump has misrepresented the facts for his own twisted purpose, but he wasn’t done.

He then tweeted that the evil Democrats in Congress were intentionally holding up his appointments to key administrative positions in WashWashington.

Truth is, Trump hasn’t even nominated people for 178 of the 182 positions, so it is he, not the Democrats who are holding up the process.

But Trump never lets the truth get in the way of a Trump tantrum.

Maybe the most damaging of Trump’s tweets was his admission that his initial executive order was indeed intended to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

That tweet essentially presented the best argument why his executive order is unconstitutional .

Time and time again, Trump has shown that he is not fit for the highest office in the land.

The only question now is when will gullible American voters admit it?

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News.