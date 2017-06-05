Saskatoon police officers seized clothing from accused in Shawn Douglas murder trial

Four Saskatoon police officers and investigators took the stand Monday to describe to the jury how they played a role in the investigation into Shawn Douglas’ murder.

Taking the stand was Sgt. Frank Parenteau with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS). Court heard Parenteau was responsible for “processing” several of the accused, including Johnathon Peepeetch on the evening of Aug. 7, and morning of Aug. 8, 2014.

He told court Peepeetch was “belligerent and uncooperative” and required extra assistance from members of the police force.

Parenteau told court he was tasked with identifying the suspects, taking their photographs, taking swabs from their hands and seizing any articles of clothing or jewelry.

When Peepeetch entered their custody, he was described as wearing a light brown t-shirt, black zip-up jacket and white shorts. The pair of white shorts was entered into evidence as an exhibit Monday.

Parenteau recalled Peepeetch smelling of alcohol, and had injuries throughout his body. He said several of his excess clothing were seized during the 15 minute process.

Co-accused Dennis Thompson was also processed in Saskatoon. Parenteau said at around 6:50 am, he photographed and identified Thompson. A black tank top and dark jeans were seized, he recalled.

Court heard Parenteau also processed the other co-accused, Joshua Duane Wilson. Wilson was described as only wearing white underwear, eliciting snickering from the accused bench.

Peepeetch and Wilson struggled to contain their laughter and whispered back and forth as Parenteau described Wilson as being clothed in only his underpants. He explained Wilson’s black track pants were originally seized when he first arrived in custody. The other co-accused, Dennis Thompson looked on without emotion.

Court heard the DNA samples, articles of clothing and any other evidence gathered would be later sealed and sent to Regina police.

Court also heard police found a sledgehammer, small ball-pein hammer, flip flops and several alcohol containers in a beige Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle. In previous testimony, court heard the car belonged to Shawn Douglas.