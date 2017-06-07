Jury trial begins in Lethbridge for accused triple-murderer Derek Saretzky

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A jury trial is set to start Wednesday for Derek Saretzky, accused in the high-profile triple murder of three people in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass.

The prosecution is expected to begin by make an opening statement to the jury, which is made up of seven women and seven men.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

Blanchette was found dead inside his home in the Crowsnest Pass in September 2015, prompting an Amber Alert for Hailey. Her remains were later found in a remote rural area.

Saretzky is also accused of causing an indignity to the little girl’s body.

He was later charged with an additional count of first-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, who was killed five days before the other victims.

Earlier this month, Saretzky pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial is scheduled to run for at least four weeks.

Queen’s Bench Justice William Tilleman has warned the jurors to avoid news coverage and stay off of social media.

