3-year-old Alberta boy dies in hospital days after being pulled from backyard pool

A three-year-old boy who was found unconscious in his backyard swimming pool in southern Alberta died Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the hamlet of Delacour, Alta., northeast of Calgary, on the evening of June 1.

The boy was flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital by STARS air ambulance in critical, life-threatening condition.

Airdrie RCMP said the boy died in hospital with his family members at his side.

In a statement, Sgt. Kimberley Pasloske called it a tragic situation that “hits home for everyone.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and entire community at this time of need,” Pasloske said.

RCMP are still trying to determine how the boy ended up in the pool.