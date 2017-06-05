Crown closes its case in William Sandeson murder trial

After weeks of testimony, the Crown has closed its case against William Sandeson.

Sandeson, 24, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Taylor Samson.

The 22-year-old disappeared in the summer of 2015. His body has never been found.

Sandeson was a few days away from starting medical school at Dalhousie University when he was arrested and charged with Samson’s murder.

Samson was about to start his fifth year at the same university, studying physics.

His mother, Linda Boutilier, was the first crown witness to testify in the case. She told the court that she would often talk to her son multiple times a day and sometimes, Samson would send her messages just to say, “ I love you, Mom.”

In her opening address to the court, Crown attorney Susan MacKay said Samson had gone to Sandeson’s apartment on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015 as part of a pre-arranged drug deal. The pair had negotiated the sale of 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000.

Throughout the trial, the seven-man, seven-woman jury heard a variety of evidence.

They were shown a video taken from a surveillance system that Sandeson had set up inside his apartment building. It showed Sandeson walking with Samson into his Henry Street apartment.

The pair are seen walking into the apartment together – but Samson is never seen walking out.

The court heard that police and ground search and rescue volunteers searched Sandeson’s family farm in Lower Truro, N.S., for Samson’s body but were unable to locate it.

Florence Celestin, a forensic specialist who works with the RCMP in Ontario, was one of the experts to testify at the trial.

She told the court that Samson’s DNA was located on a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun police seized from a safe inside Sandeson’s bedroom, as well as a bullet recovered from a window frame in Sandeson’s apartment.

In addition, Samson’s DNA profile was located on a swab taken from the trunk of Sandeson’s vehicle, a shower curtain, garbage bag, tarp and duffel bag that were seized from inside an old ice cream truck on the Sandeson farm.

Now that the crown has closed their case, the defence has the opportunity to call evidence.

