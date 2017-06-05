2 teens in serious condition after north Edmonton house fire

Two teenagers were rushed to hospital in serious condition Sunday night after a house fire in north Edmonton.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on 93 Street and 178 Avenue in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, where the teens were found in their bedrooms.

An Edmonton fire rescue spokesperson said firefighters began CPR on-scene before paramedics arrived. The teens were taken to hospital, and their current condition is not known.

A man in the home was also treated on scene for carbon monoxide poisoning, while a woman escaped without any injuries.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen, and while the flames were contained, smoke did spread throughout the house.

The cause is still under investigation.