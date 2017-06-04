Brit in Edmonton says ‘we will carry on’ after London terror attack

British expat Jonathan Porter said he was anxious and concerned for family and friends after hearing about the London terror attack on Saturday night.

Porter, 47, moved to Edmonton five years ago; he used to live in Frimley, approximately 60 kilometres southwest of London, and travelled to London daily for work.

“I have friends who are very angry, very upset, those that are concerned and those that are anxious. But also those that have more measured response,” he said about how family and friends back home are reacting to the attacks.

Porter has children still living in England; he said he is telling them to stay vigilant and street smart but he is also encouraging them to keep living their lives.

He most recently travelled to London in March and visited some of the attractions targeted in the attacks.

“We actually went back to Borough Market… I took my wife and my daughter there,” he said.

“That was part of the shock, ‘Wow, we were just there.’ We were seeing live pictures and we saw pictures and it’s a case of, ‘Wow, that was us, that’s where we were a few months ago.’”

Porter called the market “a beautiful place to go.” He also caught a glimpse of London Bridge during his last visit but did not have time to visit it.

The expat said Britain has had a lengthy history of extremist attacks, from Guy Fawkes to the Battle of the Cable Street to Irish republican terrorism, but he insists those attacks along with the most recent one will not stir fear into the country.

“Our character in Britain is – we won’t let this stop us. We will carry on with our normal life,” he said.

In fact, Porter has plans to visit England in 2018, and he said those plans will not be changing.

“It doesn’t make me not want to visit the UK and people shouldn’t be afraid to visit the UK whatsoever,” he said.