Transgender march hits Winnipeg streets for first time

WINNIPEG – Pride Winnipeg’s first Transgender March and Rally attracted more people than organizer Shandy Strong expected.

“A lot of Trans people are shy or live in fear of being ‘outed’ and things like that so it’s amazing and it’s impressive to see them out here for themselves,” said Strong.

The event was meant to raise awareness and highlight the struggles Transgender people experience.

Marchers gathered at the Manitoba Legislature before walking down Broadway to The Forks where musical performances took place.

The Pride festival wraps up tomorrow with the Pride Parade which starts at 11 a.m.