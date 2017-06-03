NBA medical review deems former Raptor Chris Bosh’s career has come to an end

Former Toronto Raptor, Chris Bosh, has seen his playing days in the NBA come to an end after doctors ruled that he has too many blood clots that would create a serious risk to his health.

Bosh played his last game on February 9, 2016, but will most likely be forced to retire after having blood clots found in his lungs and legs, which are too severe to continue playing with his current team, the Miami Heat, according to a medical review done by the team and the NBA players association.

The Toronto Raptors drafted Bosh in 2003 with the 4th overall pick in the NBA draft, which featured the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwayne Wade. He played with Toronto from 2003-2010 helping lead the team to their first Atlantic Division title in the 2006-2007 season.

Bosh would go on to join LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, after leaving the Raptors in 2010, where he won two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 after making four straight appearances in the NBA Finals.

He was selected to the NBA All-Star team 11 times and ranks in the top-5 among the all-time scoring leaders in Raptors’ team history.

Bosh has voiced his opinion about his playing career, stating that he feels he can still play, but medical officials with the Miami Heat and NBA say that his career will be forced into retirement due to the serious nature of the blood clots.

The 33-year-old NBA veteran will most likely be waived by the Miami Heat in order for the team to gain back some of his salary.

Bosh played the power forward and centre positions throughout his career averaging 19.2 points per games and 8.5 rebounds per game. He is the Toronto Raptors’ all-time leader in rebounds with a total of 4,776.