Doors Open Halifax takes over city

For the fifth year in a row, people of all ages took part in Doors Open Halifax.

The event is an opportunity for the general public to access a variety of buildings that have historical, contemporary or architectural significance — for free.

More than 30 venues are participating in Doors Open Halifax this year.

Year after year, one of the most popular venues is Halifax City Hall, located at 1841 Argyle Street. The building was first opened to council in 1890 and is considered rich in history.

Doors Open Halifax continues Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.