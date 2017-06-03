Metrolinx has been sharing data of Presto card customers with police

Metrolinx has been sharing the private data of Presto card holders with police departments on a number of occasions this year, and in most cases, the customers have not been informed.

According to Metrolinx, there were 26 requests from officers with 12 of them being granted in 2017 and it’s not known at this time how many were granted to the police in 2016.

Presto cards are used primarily in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, including Ottawa.

Metrolinx says that they do not require law enforcement officers to provide court orders or warrants in order to gain access to data of transit riders’ trips and customers are not always notified of this process.

The transit agency adds that Presto cardholders don’t need to register their cards online, but they recommend that users do, because once they are registered, riders will be able to gain access to their own travel history and information.

