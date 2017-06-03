Lumby creekside residents on evacuation alert

Staff with the Village of Lumby went door-to-door with information about a new Evacuation Alert for residents living close to creeks on Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of residents in the town of 1,800 have been told to prepare to leave if water levels pose potential danger to life and health.

Lumby is located at the confluence of the Duteau and Bessette creeks with the Shuswap River running nearby.

The Village expects waters to peak later this month, meaning residents in the alert zones will have to be prepared to leave at any time.

That includes residents who live at the following addresses:

2176-2362 Quesnel Road

2315-2351 Vale Avenue

1620-1851 Maple Street

2002-2085 Industrial Avenue

1415-1475 Dyffryn Road

2006-2083 Heighway Crescent

1633-1998 Vernon Street

1351-1975 Shuswap Avenue

2184-2187 Bessette Street

1880-1894 Faulkner Avenue

Saddle Mountain Place – 1751 Gelncaird Street (Units 1-40)

Monashee Place – 1745 Glencaird Street (Units 1-16)

Monashee Mews – Insite Housing – 2165 Norris Avenue



Story continues below Related Lumby flood evacuees frustrated by lack of communication

Residents are being reminded that they are responsible for the protection of their private property.

Sandbags are available across from the Lumby Curling Club and in the cul-de-sac on Heighway Crescent.

While on alert, families and workplaces are advised to have a plan in case family or co-workers are separated if an evacuation is called.

Essential items like medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers and keepsakes should be ready for quick departure.

Plans for alternative accommodation and moving the mobility-challenged, children, pets and livestock should be in place.

Those needing assistance during an evacuation in Lumby can call the municipal office at 250-547-2171.

All recreational trails, including the Salmon Trail, remain closed until further notice.