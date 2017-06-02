2 dead in small airplane crash in central Ontario
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after two people died in a small airplane crash in central Ontario Friday.
An OPP spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called at around 5 p.m. after officers received reports the airplane crashed south of Highways 11 and 118 in Gravenhurst, outside of Muskoka Airport.
Police said two people died at the scene. Officers haven’t released the identities of the victims.
A TSB spokesperson said a team of investigators were travelling to the crash site Friday evening to review the scene and gather evidence.
The TSB looks into aviation, railway, pipeline and marine transportation incidents.
