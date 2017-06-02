First seal pup patients rescued by Vancouver Aquarium

The summer rescue season is here, and the first two seal pup patients have been admitted to the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

The aquarium says a male pup, named Princeton after Princeton, B.C., was observed on his own for several days near the remote Knight Inlet Lodge in Glendale Cove.

At just 7.3 kilograms, the pup was underweight, dehydrated and had remnants of his umbilical cord still attached.

On May 28, he was transported to Campbell River on a float plane and then flown to Vancouver.

Female pup Georgina, named after Georgina, On., was observed dodging boats at the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club. Staff were concerned about her safety and reported her to the rescue centre. The 6.1-kilogram pup also had remnants of her umbilical cord still attached.

Both pups are now recovering, being fed nutrient-rich formula five times per day and closely monitored by the veterinary team.

Since Canada will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation this summer, the aquarium is naming the rescued seal pups after Canadian cities and towns.

The aquarium says it is the start of pupping season along B.C. coast, so there could be newborn pups left to rest while their mothers forage for food. However, the mother will usually come back.

The rescue centre is asking anyone who finds a seal pup not to touch it, keep their pets away and call their immediate assistance line at 604-258-SEAL (7325).

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre rescues, rehabilitates and releases about 150 animals each year. Last year, the team rescued more than 170 animals.