Prince Albert police searching for missing aboriginal woman

Prince Albert police are asking for help in locating an aboriginal woman who has been missing for almost two months.
The family of Brandy Bighetty, 21, has not seen or heard from her since April 3, 2017.
She was reported missing to police on June 1.
Her family is concerned for her well-being.
Bighetty is five-foot four and 120 pounds. Her hair was last known to have been dyed pink.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bighetty is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
