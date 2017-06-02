Alberta looking for feedback on weed via online survey

An online survey is asking Albertans for ideas and suggestions on the best way to implement Ottawa’s plan for legal recreational use of marijuana.

Alberta is trying to determine the best way to oversee distribution and sale of cannabis while protecting children and the public.

The survey starts now and runs for two months.

The government will be doing in-person surveys at summer festivals and there will also be stakeholder meetings.

In April, the federal government introduced legislation proposing adults 18 and older be able to legally buy and cultivate small amounts of marijuana for personal use starting next June.

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says the issue is multifaceted and time is short.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us and important decisions to make,” Ganley told a news conference Friday.

“While there are many things to consider in the months ahead, our government’s focus throughout the process will remain on three key aspects: keeping profits away from criminals, keeping cannabis out of the hands of children, protecting our roads (and) workplaces, and public health.”

To take the survey, visit Alberta.ca.