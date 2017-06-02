Flood threat critical at Penticton area housing development

The flood threat Friday morning is said to be critical at the Redwing gated community on the shores of Okanagan Lake near Penticton.

That assessment from city engineer Mitch Moroziuk who says immediate action is required to reinforce a dike structure built last weekend to protect the development.

“The wall is holding but the water level is quickly approaching the spillover point on parts of the structure,” said Moroziuk in a news release. “It must be raised immediately or a large section of the community will flood.”

The city has alerted the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to the situation. District crews will beef up the flood protection.

The city says it received criticism for helping protect Redwing, which is outside its boundaries, last Sunday. “City Council was clear if if our neighbors need help we will respond,” states the news release.