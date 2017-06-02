Entertainment
June 2, 2017 12:40 pm

Flood threat critical at Penticton area housing development

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Protective dike at Redwing community needs immediate reinforcement.

A A

The flood threat Friday morning is said to be critical at the Redwing gated community on the shores of Okanagan Lake near Penticton.

That assessment from city engineer Mitch Moroziuk who says immediate action is required to reinforce a dike structure built last weekend to protect the development.

“The wall is holding but the water level is quickly approaching the spillover point on parts of the structure,” said Moroziuk in a news release. “It must be raised immediately or a large section of the community will flood.”

The city has alerted the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to the situation. District crews will beef up the flood protection.

The city says it received criticism for helping protect Redwing, which is outside its boundaries, last Sunday. “City Council was clear if if our neighbors need help we will respond,” states the news release.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flood Protection
Okanagan
okanagan flooding
okanagan lake
penticton
redwing community
regional district of okanagan similkameen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News