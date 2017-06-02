New Brunswick WWI soldier’s remains found near village in France

The remains of a New Brunswick man who fought in the First World War have been found near a village in France.

Sgt. Harold Wilfred Shaughnessy was a member of the 13th Canadian Infantry Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force. Originally from St. Stephen, N.B., he was part of a unit perpetuated by the Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment), known as the country’s oldest highland regiment. Members have served since its inception on Jan. 31, 1862 in Montreal as the 5th Battalion, Volunteer Militia Rifles of Canada, according to the regiment’s website.

The sergeant was found near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil, France.

Shaughnessy’s family has been notified by the Department of Natural Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), according to a release. Veterans Affairs (VA) is providing ongoing support as funeral arrangements are made. His regiment will bury him at Loos British Cemetery outside Loos-en-Gohelle in France later this year.

“We have the privilege to mark Sergeant Shaughnessy’s place of rest so that all who pass by will make note of his sacrifice,” said Brigadier-General (Ret.) David Kettle, secretary general of the Canadian Agency of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in the release that Shaughnessy fought and was one of the 2,000 Canadians who died in the Battle of Hill 70.

“Like all of the men and women who gave their lives in the war effort, Sergeant Shaughnessy will be revered and remembered by a grateful nation,” said Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr, in the release.

The identification of Shaughnessy is part of the DND’s Casualty Identification Program, which attempts to identify unknown soldiers when their remains are found so they can be buried with a name by their regiment and with their family present.