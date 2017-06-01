Witness places three accused in Shawn Douglas murder trial at crime scene

A woman, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, told the courtroom she was out having drinks with a relative and Shawn Douglas the day he died.

On the stand, she told court she didn’t know Douglas, but her relative did. After about five drinks, someone in the group wanted to get cocaine and they made a plan to leave the restaurant. They dropped off the car they arrived in, hitched a ride with Douglas in his SUV and headed to a house located at 1682 Toronto Street.

Dennis Thompson, Joshua Wilson and Johnathon Peepeetch are accused of the first-degree murder of Douglas back in Aug. 2014.

Later that night, the witness recalled Douglas, Wilson, and her female relative leave the house to go to the bank to withdraw money.

The money was to “get the right coke” and “he had money”, the witness testified.

She goes on to say they continued drinking. Douglas is now back at the house, and on the couch. She remembered he was being punched and his glasses flying off. The witness didn’t provide a reason why Douglas was being assaulted nor who initially did the punching.

Then, more people arrived, she said. When the crown asked who entered the house, the witness replied “John and the other guys”. She told court she knew Peepeetch from before, having met him about ten years ago.

On the stand, she testified seeing Peepeetch assaulting Douglas at the Toronto St. house

“He was all bloody… I remember Johnathon kicking his face,” the witness added.

She added that she heard someone say “we gotta get rid of this guy”.

Several men then lead Douglas outside the house. His head is covered with a pillow cover as he is being led into a vehicle, she testified.

The female witness said she tried to leave but was told she couldn’t.

“Joshua said we couldn’t go anywhere because we’ve seen too much,” she said.

She goes on to say two cars eventually leave the Toronto St. house to another location. There, they move Douglas’ body from one vehicle to the next and put him into the trunk.

The woman told the courtroom, they eventually crossed some train tracks and arrived at a bush. Here, several men carrying a hammer and zip ties took Douglas into the bush, she said.

She told the court she and her relative did a “few lines of cocaine” inside Douglas’ vehicle while the men left to take Douglas into the bush. She added she was scared at this point.

The woman told the courtroom “it didn’t take long” before the men came back without Douglas. She testified one of the men came back “all bloody”, and she heard someone say “what the f*** did I just do… I don’t know if he’s dead or alive”. She also told the court Wilson was “freaking out”.

When asked by the Crown who was in the vehicles, she said “those three”, looking over in the courtroom at Thompson, Peepeetch and Wilson.

Police found Douglas’ body on Aug. 9, 2014 on a rural road north east of Regina.

The woman told the court the group then made a stop in Davidson, Sask. before heading for Saskatoon.