Plan to bring surf break to Vancouver’s False Creek dead in the water

The developers who want to build a unique surf park in the False Creek area in Vancouver are sounding off about bureaucratic indifference towards their idea.

They are proposing to build a multi-purpose surf and park urban beach called CitySurf between Science World and Creekside Park.

The company behind the idea says it had investors lined up along with widespread support in the community, but they have been unable to get the Vancouver Park Board to the table since going public with their idea last summer.

READ MORE: Surfing in downtown Vancouver? One company wants to make it possible

Philip Davis with REVIVER Sport+Entertainment says the company has been trying to meet with the City of Vancouver for nearly a year now, but without success.

“To not be able to move the conversation even to first base is a very frustrating process,” said Davis.

Meanwhile, Vancouver City Council just floated a motion to make False Creek swimmable by 2018.

READ MORE: Vancouver councillor floats idea to make False Creek safe for swimming by next summer

Nobody from the park board would surface for an interview with Global News, only confirming it met the group once before they launched the proposal.

That won’t change until ongoing public consultations on swimming pools and beaches are complete.

For now, the company is getting closer to bringing the surf south of the border, leaving the beauty of False Creek to be enjoyed from a distance.

But Davis says the idea of City Surf won’t stick around forever.

He says investors are hoping to get ahead of this wave technology, which means it has to happen soon or not at all.

— With files from John Hua