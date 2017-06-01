Bergen Hall
June 1, 2017 8:51 pm
Updated: June 1, 2017 9:01 pm

Crews continue to battle fire at Providence University College dorm

By Online Producer  Global News

Flames can be seen tearing through a Providence University College dorm Thursday afternoon.

Providence University College / Facebook
A fire tore through a two-storey dormitory at the Providence University College in Otterburne, Man. Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the college said smoke was first seen coming from the building, Bergen Hall, at 4:45 p.m.

Pictures posted to the college’s Facebook page show the building engulfed in flames.

The dorm was undergoing exterior renovations at the time of the fire.

It’s currently unknown what caused the fire but the spokesperson said the 80 room building is a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

