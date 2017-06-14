Bob Layton editorial: Why use a door when you can go out a window?

As the school year winds down and students anticipate what the next grade will bring, I know there are school teachers who look back on the past year.

What are they proud of? What might they have done better?

I look back on all of my teachers.

There was the one in Grade 4 who accused me of plagiarism because she thought no 10-year-old could write like I did.

There was the one in Grade 8 who encouraged me to enter a national writing contest and then gave me a prize out of his own pocket when I did not win, because he did not want me to quit writing.

There was the teacher in Grade 10 who saw us all sitting there in our black leather jackets and boots, with chains on our wallets. He encouraged us to not be one of the crowd, but to do something different, do our own thing.

We didn’t pay a lot of attention to what he said, we were too cool for that.

And then the bell rang, and as we stood up to head for the door, he headed the other way, lifted up the window and crawled out.

Message received.

Some teachers talk. Some teachers teach. Tell me about your best teacher.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.