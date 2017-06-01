High streamflow advisory issued for the Fraser River

A high streamflow has now been issued for the Fraser River, from the Fraser Canyon downstream to the ocean.

The River Forecast Centre says the river level has been rising due to the hot temperatures and the rapid snowmelt in the Fraser River basin and more runoff is expected this weekend.

After reaching peak levels this coming weekend, flows are expected to recede slowly next week.

“As the BC River Forecast centre noted, the Fraser River has not been at this level for a few years, so a lot of debris that gathered on the shoreline has been picked up and is sweeping down toward the ocean. The combination of the high flow rate and debris poses a risk for citizens who use the river for recreation,” said Patrick Cullen, emergency program coordinator for the City of Maple Ridge in a release. “People who use the river for recreational boating or paddling need to exercise great caution. Citizens who walk or hike along the river should also be careful, especially with off leash pets, as the river currents quickly overcome even experienced swimmers.”