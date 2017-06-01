Bob Layton editorial: nanny state or surveillance state

As we see more and more video from street cameras in Manchester, England, that assist in tracing the footsteps of the concert bomber and maybe who he met with, I wonder how you would view an increase in cameras in your community.

Would it be considered an invasion of your privacy or a safety measure?

Crimes have been solved because a camera was in the right place.

You’ve seen what a dash cam can record.

Look at the drive-by shootings we’ve had, recently. A camera strategically angled on a house could make a movie of a shooter, and police would know him when he comes back a second time.

It would also catch those who like to follow parcel delivery trucks and steal parcels from porches.

You’d know who wanders through your neighborhood at night, trying the door handles on parked cars.

No, I don’t own shares in a camera company, but I do share in the concern when a drive-by shooter endangers a neighborhood.

Let me know what you would think about a camera on your block.