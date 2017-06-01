Recreational trailer fire shuts down road through West Kelowna

Highway 97 through West Kelowna was shut down for a while Wednesday evening when a holiday trailer went up in flames.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near the Glenrosa Interchange.

Fire crews doused the flames and brought in RCMP to investigate.

No word on how the RV caught fire or where the owner was at the time of the blaze.

No vehicle that could have towed the RV up the highway was in sight during the fire.