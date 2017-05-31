Hillary Clinton provides ‘covfefe’ reponse to Donald Trump tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump took a shot at Hillary Clinton on Twitter Wednesday night, and she retorted with a “covfefe” response.

Trump had clearly heard about a speech that Clinton gave in New York as he slammed his former rival on Tuesday.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC,” Trump wrote.

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Just under an hour later, Clinton responded, ”People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”

The “covfefe” comment referenced an earlier Trump tweet in which he wrote, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet caused social media users all over the world to wonder at the meaning of Trump’s tweet.

Even Clinton quipped, “I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians.”

Trump later deleted the tweet and replace it with a joke.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

On Tuesday night, Clinton suggested at a conference in New York that Trump’s campaign guided Russian government propaganda efforts during the U.S. election last year.

She also placed the blame for her loss to Trump during the 2016 presidential election on the Democratic Party, former FBI Director James Comey and the New York Times, according to CNN.

“I take responsibility for every decision I make — but that’s not why I lost,” Clinton said.

With files from Reuters and Associated Press