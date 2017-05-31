‘Covfefe’: Donald Trump spawns a new word with an apparently unfinished tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on the cusp of an anti-press tweet on Tuesday night.

Then he produced this.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

It’s difficult to discern what Trump was trying to say — one person on Twitter suggested he meant to type “coverage.”

But that didn’t stop social media users from turning #covfefe into a hashtag, or otherwise mocking the apparent mistake.

One user suggested “covfefe” was what Bill Murray’s character whispered to Scarlett Johansson at the end of the film Lost in Translation.

Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation" #covfefe pic.twitter.com/fDFJUYlEz8 — Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) May 31, 2017

Another put it in “cowbell’s” place, in a reference to a famous clip from Saturday Night Live.

I need more covfefe! pic.twitter.com/qMLLdiS9jR — Carla Ingraham (@ccingraham) May 31, 2017

One user posited “covfefe” as a word that Kellyanne Conway might have said:

"Of course #covfefe is real word. It was coined during the Bowling Green Massacre." pic.twitter.com/DYjqX1xE7M — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 31, 2017

Someone else put the word in former U.S. president John F. Kennedy’s mouth:

Ask not what covfefe can do for you, but what you can do for #covfefe pic.twitter.com/pXD950PtXj — Mike Gorman (@MikeGormanHFX) May 31, 2017

Another user suggested it might make a good name for a Pokemon:

With Twin Peaks back on TV, someone couldn’t help making this reference:

i want all my… covfefe (pain and sorrow) pic.twitter.com/yiuq8u8yFX — andy levy (@andylevy) May 31, 2017

Somebody else felt the term was more appropriate to Charlie from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

People on twitter trying to figure out #covfefe 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gg1pnwLh3T — Michael (@OKCYanni) May 31, 2017

And few high-trending hashtags appear on Twitter without at least one reference to The Simpsons.