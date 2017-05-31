View full results
Donald Trump
May 31, 2017 1:02 am

‘Covfefe’: Donald Trump spawns a new word with an apparently unfinished tweet

By National Online Journalist  Global News

President Donald Trump speaks during a Mother's Day celebration event with military families in the East Room of the White House on May 12, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Olivier Douliery/Abaca
U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on the cusp of an anti-press tweet on Tuesday night.

Then he produced this.

It’s difficult to discern what Trump was trying to say — one person on Twitter suggested he meant to type “coverage.”

But that didn’t stop social media users from turning #covfefe into a hashtag, or otherwise mocking the apparent mistake.

One user suggested “covfefe” was what Bill Murray’s character whispered to Scarlett Johansson at the end of the film Lost in Translation.

Another put it in “cowbell’s” place, in a reference to a famous clip from Saturday Night Live.

One user posited “covfefe” as a word that Kellyanne Conway might have said:

Someone else put the word in former U.S. president John F. Kennedy’s mouth:

Another user suggested it might make a good name for a Pokemon:

With Twin Peaks back on TV, someone couldn’t help making this reference:

Somebody else felt the term was more appropriate to Charlie from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

And few high-trending hashtags appear on Twitter without at least one reference to The Simpsons.
